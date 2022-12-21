Meet Robo-C2, world's most glamorous humanoid robot who will serve coffee in Dubai

The idea of robots serving coffee or working in a cafe may seem like something out of a science fiction movie, but it is soon to become a reality in Dubai. The city is set to open the Donna Cyber-Cafe, which will be fully operated by robots. One of these robots is the supermodel robot, Robo-C2, created by RDI Robotics. This robot, which will be known as Donna in the cafe, is able to interact with customers, remember their names, and even detect their emotions.

The appearance of Robo-C2 has been modeled after Eastern European model Diana Gabdullina, and the company has put a lot of effort into making its personality very attractive. In addition to serving coffee and ice cream, Robo-C2 will be able to tell stories and keep customers entertained. It can even take selfies with customers, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Donna Cyber-Cafe will open in 2023 and will be the first cafe in the world to be fully run by robots. It will be open 24/7 and will offer self-service ice cream machines and coffee machines operated by robots. Parts of the supermodel robot will be imported from Russia, and it has already gained popularity on TikTok.

While the idea of robots working in a cafe may be exciting and innovative, it is important to consider the potential implications of this technology. The use of robots in the service industry could potentially lead to job loss for human employees. It is also important to consider the reliability and safety of these robots, as well as their potential impact on the customer experience.

Despite these potential concerns, the Donna Cyber-Cafe and its supermodel robot, Robo-C2, represent a glimpse into the future of technology and its potential applications in the service industry. It will be interesting to see how this cafe is received and whether the concept of robots fully operating a cafe becomes more widespread in the future.