The wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is allegedly in love with interior designer and entrepreneur Isha Negi.

Rishabh Pant's name has been widely discussed since he was acquired Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for 27 crore for IPL 2025. However, Pant's performance had been below expectations, with a strike rate just above one run per ball, significantly affecting Lucknow's performance. But, Pant saved his best for the final group stage fixture of the 18th season of the IPL on May 27. He blazed his way to an unbeaten 118(61) against RCB. He was in excellent form from the start, taking the lead in a 152-run partnership for the second wicket with Mitchell Marsh. However, it's not only his cricketing abilities that have gained public attention; his rumored girlfriend, Isha Negi, has also been a topic of discussion among fans.

Who is Rishabh Pant's girlfriend?

Who is Isha Negi?

Isha Negi was born on February 20, 1997, in Mumbai. She is an alumni of Convent of Jesus and Mary in New Delhi and has also studied from Amity University, according to her bio on Instagram. She has been a literature student as well. According to reports, Isha lives in Noida. She has gained over 571K followers on Instagram, where she showcases her work and lifestyle. She rarely posts about Rishabh, choosing to focus on her professional life.

Rishabh Pant, Isha Negi's love story

Their love story began in 2019 when Pant shared a photo with Isha, making their relationship public on Instagram. Taking to the Instagram, Pant shared the photo from the snow-clad peaks while enjoying a vacation at an undisclosed location. He captioned the post as “I like me better when I’m with you.” Isha also shared a photo with Pant and wrote, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life."

Isha Negi's appearance in IPL

Instances of Isha Negi supporting the Indian cricketer have been noticed by fans. She was seen cheering for him in an IPL match in 2022 and supporting his test century in Chennai against Bangladesh by putting up an instagram story.

Despite the lack of recent shared photos and ongoing speculation about their relationship, fans remain optimistic. Although there's been silence on social media, Rishabh hasn't removed any older posts with Isha, hinting at a continuing strong bond. Many fans are even discussing a potential wedding in 2025.