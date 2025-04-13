Rishab is the youngest and last disciple of the legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar. But he’s not just continuing a tradition—he’s reshaping it for today’s world.

Can music heal the mind? For 26-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, the answer is yes. And he's proving it with every sold-out show on his Sitar for Mental Health India Tour. Rishab is the youngest and last disciple of the legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar. But he’s not just continuing a tradition—he’s reshaping it for today’s world. Blending classical sitar with emotion and modern energy, Rishab is bringing Indian classical music to a new generation. The tour began in Delhi with a powerful opening night. More than 14,000 people filled India’s largest indoor stadium to witness his performance. But it wasn’t just a concert—it was an experience. The music created a calm, emotional atmosphere that connected people across ages, from teenagers to seniors. The evening ended with a standing ovation, as both fans and first-time listeners were moved by the performance.

Rishab started playing the sitar at the age of 10 and gave his first stage performance at just 13. Over the past year, his tour has reached audiences across India, the United States, Canada, and South America.

One of his proudest moments was becoming the first sitar player to perform solo at the White House. He was invited personally by former US President Joe Biden for a Diwali celebration.

What makes Rishab’s performances so powerful is not just his talent but his quiet confidence and deep spiritual connection to music. He is creating more than just concerts—he’s building a movement. In his world, music is not only an art form; it's a form of therapy and a way to connect deeply with others.

The Sitar for Mental Health India Tour will also visit cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, and Kolkata—touching more lives, one note at a time.