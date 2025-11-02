KING: Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand's film is 'copy' of THIS classic french film, even Bobby Deol remade it with..., netizens react
Made in India, Feared in the Sky: Indigenous tech making Sukhois invincible
Bihar Elections 2025: Who is Anant Singh? JD(U) candidate, aka 'Chhote Sarkaar', arrested over murder of Jan Suraaj supporter
Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler and baseball player who once fought John Cena, now seen sweeping floors in Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram
IND-W vs SA-W, Women's World Cup final: Kapil Dev urges to 'stop comparison with 1983' as India women stand on verge of creating history
What is Beaver Supermoon 2025? When and where to see this year’s biggest full moon in India
CEC breaks silence after J(DU) candidate Anant Singh's arrest amid Bihar Election 2025: 'Election Commission wants to make it...'
When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his childhood dream was not acting, 'I wanted to be an...'
Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at mbose.in, check complete timetable here
Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Will rain affect India vs South Africa title clash in Navi Mumbai? Check latest weather update
VIRAL
In the video, Rinku Singh, once known for his power and international sports career, is seen cleaning the floors and sweeping the streets inside the ashram. He is dressed in traditional robes, with a tilak on his forehead, looking completely devoted to spiritual service.
A video of former WWE wrestler and professional baseball player Rinku Singh performing seva at the Vrindavan ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj has gone viral, leaving many people surprised and inspired.
In the video, Rinku Singh, once known for his power and international sports career, is seen cleaning the floors and sweeping the streets inside the ashram. He is dressed in traditional robes, with a tilak on his forehead, looking completely devoted to spiritual service.
The video highlights his journey from the sports world to spirituality, with the caption, “Baseball, WWE to Vrindavan — Rinku Singh’s Spiritual Turn.”
Rinku’s story is well known in the sports world. His professional career began after he threw a baseball at 87 mph, which helped him become the first Indian to play professional baseball in the United States. His inspiring journey was even made into the 2014 Disney film Million Dollar Arm, based on how he and fellow Indian athlete Dinesh Patel were discovered through a reality talent show.
Rinku later entered the world of wrestling and made his WWE debut in 2018 under the ring name “Veer Mahaan”. He competed on major platforms and faced stars like John Cena and The Great Khali, gaining attention for his strong “desi” identity, often wearing a rudraksha mala, dhoti-style gear, and tilak in the ring.
The most touching moment in the viral video shows Rinku speaking to Premanand Maharaj. The spiritual guru tells him, “If you feel you have become worthy of this world, then come.” Rinku replies softly with folded hands, “I feel it now.”
According to reports, Rinku Singh, full name Rinku Singh Rajput, was born on 8 August 1988 in Holpur village, Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh. His father worked as a driver, and he grew up in a large family with nine siblings. Rinku was always passionate about sports and even won medals in javelin throw at the junior national level before beginning his baseball journey.
His recent move towards spirituality has touched millions, showing that even global athletes can choose a humble and peaceful path.