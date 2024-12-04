Ricky Kej who is a three-time Grammy Award winner, sets a Guinness World Record by creating a monumental rendition of India's national anthem.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej has added another feather to his cap by creating a monumental version of India’s national anthem, earning him a Guinness World Record. Alongside this remarkable achievement, Kej recently shared details of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at a lunch organized in Macron’s honor in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Kej, who is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), was in Riyadh to attend COP16, the 16th Conference of Parties, focused on addressing land degradation and desertification. During his visit, he also worked on a music video and documentary aimed at raising awareness of these pressing environmental challenges.

While attending formal COP16 events, Kej reached out to President Macron, who invited him to a lunch hosted by the Saudi government. Describing the meeting, Kej expressed his admiration for Macron and highlighted the warm interactions they shared. He also met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Culture, His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud. The trio discussed potential collaborations to strengthen cultural ties between India and Saudi Arabia through music and shared cultural heritage. Kej even captured a memorable selfie with President Macron, who used Kej's phone to take the picture.

In reflecting on his global recognition, Kej credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating India’s stature on the world stage. He noted how Modi’s leadership has brought Indian culture, traditions, and artists to the global forefront, transforming India into a leading voice for the Global South. According to Kej, this has opened international opportunities for Indian musicians and fostered a resurgence of traditional, classical, and folk music.

Kej’s admiration for Modi was also evident in a social media post where he celebrated India's newfound visibility. He shared a selfie with Macron and Prince Badr, praising their shared vision for fostering cultural unity through arts and music.

Kej’s dedication to promoting Indian music globally and addressing critical environmental issues showcases his commitment to using art as a means of making a meaningful impact.

