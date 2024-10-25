This is the wealthiest star kid in India with an estimated net worth of Rs 3100 crore.

Bollywood's star kids are often seen as enjoying a privileged lifestyle due to their family connections. Having the financial backing of a successful parent from the film industry allows them more flexibility to pursue opportunities or even recover from setbacks. But when it comes to being the wealthiest star kid in India, it’s not Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan,or Sri Devi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, or B'town's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, it’s actually Hrithik Roshan, who holds the top spot.

Hrithik who is the son of actor-producer Rakesh Roshan, made his debut in Bollywood with the blockbuster film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. Over his 24-year-long career, he has delivered numerous hits and established himself as one of the most successful actors in India. In addition to his acting career, Hrithik's wealth has grown significantly due to his athleisure brand, HRX, which launched in November 2013. The brand, which offers fitness-related products like shoes, clothing, and accessories, is currently valued at around Rs 1,000 crore.

While superstar Shah Rukh Khan remains the richest actor in India with a staggering estimated net worth of Rs 7,300 crore, Hrithik Roshan follows closely as the second wealthiest, boasting a net worth of approximately Rs 3,100 crore. His fortune comes from a combination of film earnings and business ventures, including HRX.

Hrithik also possesses luxury assets, such as a sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, valued at over Rs 100 crore, along with properties in Lonavala and other parts of the city. His collection of high-end vehicles includes the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, MINI Cooper, Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

In comparison to other Bollywood stars, Hrithik's wealth outshines even that of Salman Khan, who reportedly has a net worth of Rs 2,900 crore, as well as Akshay Kumar (Rs 2,500 crore) and Aamir Khan (Rs 1,862 crore). His achievements, both on-screen and in business, have firmly established Hrithik as the richest celebrity child in India.