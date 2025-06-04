Rajinder Gupta, a school dropout from Punjab, built Trident Group into a billion-dollar empire and became Ludhiana’s richest man.

The most inspiring success stories are often those of people who build everything from scratch. One such story is of Rajinder Gupta, a self-made billionaire who has turned his struggles into strength and built a business empire worth over USD 1 billion.

Rajinder Gupta is now the richest man in Ludhiana, as per the latest Hurun India Rich List 2024. This list names the wealthiest individuals in the country, city by city. Gupta is the Founder and Chairman of Trident Limited, the main company under the Trident Group. His business journey is especially remarkable because he is one of only two billionaires in Ludhiana, showing the great impact he has had.

Gupta was born into a family of cotton traders in Punjab. But life wasn’t easy. Due to financial issues, he had to leave school after just class 9. With no formal education, he worked various small jobs to earn a living. He made candles and cement pipes for just Rs 30 a day, trying to support his family during tough times.

Despite these hardships, he made a bold move in the 1980s. In 1985, he invested Rs 6.5 crore into a fertiliser company called Abhishek Industries. It was a risky step, but it marked the beginning of his success. In 1991, he also started Katai Mill as a joint venture, which soon became profitable.

Gupta later entered other sectors like paper, chemicals, and textiles. Over the years, the Trident Group grew with operations across Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Today, some of the world’s top retailers, including Walmart, JCPenney, and Luxury and Linen, are among Trident’s clients.

Even though he stepped down from Trident’s Board of Directors in 2022 for personal reasons, Gupta continues to serve as the Chairman of Trident Limited. In 2007, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, one of India’s top civilian awards, for his contribution to trade and industry.

According to the latest Forbes data, Gupta’s net worth now stands at USD 1.6 billion, an increase from USD 1.4 billion in 2023. However, his wealth was even higher in 2022, when it reached USD 2.6 billion.

Rajinder Gupta’s journey — from working odd jobs to leading a billion-dollar company — is a powerful example of determination, courage, and never giving up.