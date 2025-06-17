Delhi-born Bill Malhotra built a USD 2.3 billion real estate empire in Canada through Claridge Homes, transforming Ottawa’s skyline and housing sector.

Bill Malhotra, a successful Indian-origin businessman, has built one of Canada's most well-known real estate companies, but his story begins in Delhi, India. Born and brought up in Delhi, Bill completed his early education in India. He later studied Civil Engineering at BITS Pilani, one of the country’s top engineering institutes in Rajasthan. At the young age of 22, Bill moved to Canada in search of better opportunities. He started working with an engineering firm and also gained experience working with the city government. During these years, Bill learned a lot about construction, city planning, and how the real estate industry works in Canada. These valuable experiences played a major role in shaping his future as a businessman.

Starting Claridge Homes in 1986

In 1986, Bill Malhotra founded Claridge Homes, a company that would go on to transform the real estate landscape in Ottawa, Canada’s capital. Since its beginning, Claridge Homes has built more than 14,000 properties, including family homes, high-rise apartments, and even retirement communities.

One of the company’s most remarkable projects is the Claridge Icon, a building that stands at 469 feet tall, making it the tallest building in Ottawa. Under Bill’s leadership, the company has become known for its innovative, stylish, and high-quality living spaces.

Giving Back to the Community

Bill Malhotra isn’t just a businessman. He is also involved in giving back to the community. He owns the Ottawa Senators, a popular hockey team in Canada, and takes part in supporting the city’s development in different ways.

The inspiration for the name "Claridge" holds a personal connection for Bill. It comes from the Claridge Hotel in New Delhi, a place where he spent many special moments with his father as a child. His brother, Shawn Malhotra, once said, “When you’re a Malhotra, work is your middle name.” This hardworking spirit continues to guide Bill’s journey even today.

According to media reports, Bill Malhotra’s real-time net worth is around USD 2.3 billion, which is roughly Rs 19,655 crore in Indian currency. His story is a true example of how dedication, hard work, and strong values can lead to global success.