There is a niche for every actor of any age in the film industry across the world. It is very common to see children taking center stage with their incredible talents and making a mark globally in the industry. Not only popularity, but they are turning millionaires at a tender age. Iain Armitage, well-known for his role as Sheldon Cooper in the TV series Young Sheldon, has clinched the top spot on the rank of richest child actors.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Armitage, 16, has a net worth of $6 million, approximately Rs. 50.3 crores, surpassing Modern Family fame Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay, who have a net worth of around $2 million each.

Armitage is the son of British actor Euan Morton and American theatre producer Lee Armitage. He began his acting gig with a YouTube series, Iain Loves Theatre, where he engaged in reviewing musical theatre shows at the mere age of 6. His videos garnered popularity, and he has been bestowed with acting offers since then. He appeared in Law & Order: Special Victim Unit episode Chasing Theo as a young child who got abducted. He also featured as Ziggy Chapman in Big Little Lies, which earned him recognition. He also appeared in films like I’M Not Here and Our Souls At Night.

It was in 2017, that Armitage got his big break as a young Sheldon Cooper in the spin-off prequel of sitcom The Big Bang Theory. For the next seven years, he played the role originally made famous by Jim Parsons. He reportedly earned a salary of $30,000 per episode of Young Sheldon. By season 5, his earnings surged to $1.1 million ( ₹8 crore) per season, making him a millionaire at the age of just 13.

Besides TV shows and films, Armitage has worked as a voiceover artist as he has voiced young Shaggy Rogers in the Scooby Doo film Scoob! He also dubbed for Chase in PAW Patrol: The Movie.