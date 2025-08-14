Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar SIR: No objection by political parties in 14 days on draft voter list

Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

Rare purple crab spotted in Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park, netizens say 'rainbow has reached animal kingdom now', see pics here

Pakistan: 3 killed, 60 injured in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi

'Cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam': SC on plea to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

THIS state has the highest number of stray dogs per 1,000 people, not Delhi, Maharashtra, it is…

Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting 20-25 days at a stretch, due to..., he is from...

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'

Kannada actor Darshan's bail cancelled by Supreme Court in Renukaswamy murder case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar SIR: No objection by political parties in 14 days on draft voter list

Bihar SIR: No objection by political parties in 14 days on draft voter list

From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

SC reserves order on interim plea seeking stay on rounding of dogs in Delhi-NCR

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

Inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud

HomeViral

VIRAL

Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting 20-25 days at a stretch, due to..., he is from...

A man, 42, from Rajasthan's Nagaur, has been nicknamed as "Kumbhkarna", the mythological character from the Ramayana. Wondering why? Let's dive into details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting 20-25 days at a stretch, due to..., he is from...
Image credit: Vedic Feed

TRENDING NOW

A man, 42, from Rajasthan's Nagaur, has been nicknamed as "Kumbhkarna", the mythological character from the Ramayana. Wondering why? He is famous for sleeping undisturbed for six consecutive months. According to media reports, the man, named Purkharam, suffers from a rare sleeping disorder known as Axis Hypersomnia. While normal people sleep for 7-8 hours in a day, Purkharam can sleep for 20-25 days at a stretch once he hits the bed. 

What is Axis Hypersomnia?

According to medical studies, Axis Hypersomnia is caused by the fluctuation in the protein of the brain called TNF-alpha. According to media reports, Pukharam was diagnosed with this rare syndrome 23 years back and since then, his well-being and lifestyle have been heavily affected. Once he sleeps, it is hard to wake him up. 

His family members perform everyday chores for him, including bathing and feeding him when he's asleep, media reports suggest. Purkharam runs a small grocery shop in his village. He manages his shop five days a month due to the disease. 

In the initial days, Purkharam used to sleep 15 hours a day. However, his problem later aggrevated as his period of sleep kept increasing. His family sought medical help, but the problem couldn't be resolved. According to Purkharam, he remains exhausted most of the time and suffers from headache due to excessive sleeping. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?
Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Adani, Ambani stand?
'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakista
Trump extends China tariff truce by 90 days: What it means for US-China trade deals ahead of Christmas season
Trump extends China tariff truce by 90 days: What it means for US-China trade
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not...
Why have shuttlecock prices increased worldwide? Know the real reason
Why have shuttlecock prices increased worldwide? Know the real reason
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit
5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit
English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life
Inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE