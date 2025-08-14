Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting 20-25 days at a stretch, due to..., he is from...

A man, 42, from Rajasthan's Nagaur, has been nicknamed as "Kumbhkarna", the mythological character from the Ramayana. Wondering why? Let's dive into details.

A man, 42, from Rajasthan's Nagaur, has been nicknamed as "Kumbhkarna", the mythological character from the Ramayana. Wondering why? He is famous for sleeping undisturbed for six consecutive months. According to media reports, the man, named Purkharam, suffers from a rare sleeping disorder known as Axis Hypersomnia. While normal people sleep for 7-8 hours in a day, Purkharam can sleep for 20-25 days at a stretch once he hits the bed.

What is Axis Hypersomnia?

According to medical studies, Axis Hypersomnia is caused by the fluctuation in the protein of the brain called TNF-alpha. According to media reports, Pukharam was diagnosed with this rare syndrome 23 years back and since then, his well-being and lifestyle have been heavily affected. Once he sleeps, it is hard to wake him up.

His family members perform everyday chores for him, including bathing and feeding him when he's asleep, media reports suggest. Purkharam runs a small grocery shop in his village. He manages his shop five days a month due to the disease.

In the initial days, Purkharam used to sleep 15 hours a day. However, his problem later aggrevated as his period of sleep kept increasing. His family sought medical help, but the problem couldn't be resolved. According to Purkharam, he remains exhausted most of the time and suffers from headache due to excessive sleeping.