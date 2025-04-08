Rats can be dangerous not only at homes but also on fields, they can win a war and defeat powerful enemies through their sheer field skills. Cambodia's landmine-sniffing rat has made a world record by uncovering over 100 mines and many other war related things from underground.

Rats can be dangerous not only at homes but also on fields, they can win a war and defeat powerful enemies through their sheer field skills. Cambodia's landmine-sniffing rat has made a world record by uncovering over 100 mines and many other war related things from underground.

African rat that made world record

Ronin, the rat, hails from Cambodia and is only 5 year old. He has uncovered at least 109 landmines along with 15 unexploded ordnance items since 2021, as per the non-profit organisation Apopo. The large African rodent is described as "hardworking, friendly and relaxed" by people who work with him. After Ronin made the world record, the Guinness Book of World Records said, "This means that Ronin now claims the title of most landmines detected by a rat." It called the achievement by the African rat as its "crucial work" which was bringing an actual difference to the safety of Cambodians.

Ronin the 'hardworking' rat

The traits that are the attributes for its success are being sharp focused, adhering a strong work ethic and love for solving problems. Ronin is also very intelligent, as compared to regular rodents, and possesses an innate curiosity that keeps him encouraged. According to his handler, Phanny, “Ronin's achievements are a testament to the incredible potential of rats. He's not just an asset; he's a valued partner and colleague.”

Cambodia has seen decades of civil war that ended as late as 1998 due to which it has become a country with the most landmines in the world. Its over 1,000 sq km of land is still covered with landmines. The country has one of the highest rates of amputees, with over 40,000 individuals having suffered limb loss due to explosive devices.

The non-profit, Apopo, has been involved into giving training to rats for almost thirty years. Their training is hard, just like humans, as they are trained under a systematic grid pattern and have to scratch the ground to discover landmines. These rats have a regular 30-minute work day and even retire after a certain time. Magawa was the previous record holder who discovered 71 mines and 38 unexploded ordnances within five years. He retired in 2021.