After pursuing a business degree and a brief stint in the corporate world, he realised his true passion lay in music.

Meet the 33-year-old rapper born in Malappuram, Kerala, India, as Sooraj Cherukat. His childhood was a globetrotting adventure, with stints in France, Nigeria, Egypt, Dubai, the UK, and the US. After pursuing a business degree and a brief stint in the corporate world, he realised his true passion lay elsewhere. He's now making waves in the music scene, with his latest single dominating the Official Asian Music Chart for three consecutive weeks. This isn't his first taste of success, though. His song previously surpassed Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" on Spotify's Top 50, earning him status as a rising star in the global music landscape. He is none other than Hanumankind.

Hanumankind's rise to fame in 2024 was fueled by his international hit ‘Big Dawgs,’ which featured a thrilling music video shot in a ‘well of death’ (also known as "maut ka kuan"). This daring setting, where stunt drivers perform heart-stopping stunts on motorcycles or cars, perfectly captured the song's high-octane energy. In an interview, he revealed that the song was created incredibly quickly, taking only 20 minutes to write and another 20 minutes to record.



Hanumankind has carved out a unique niche for himself in the global music scene by seamlessly blending Indian culture with contemporary hip-hop. He has even found a fan in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently heaped praise on his ‘Run It Up’ for showcasing India's traditional martial art forms, such as Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta. Modi congratulated the rapper for promoting Indian culture worldwide, stating that indigenous games are becoming part of popular culture.

Hanumankind, a rapper who returned to India in 2021, recently discussed his music and creative process with BBC. He emphasised the challenges of being an artist, stating that it's the toughest thing he's ever done. He also said that he values his freedom as an artist, which allows him to maintain his global appeal while staying true to his South Asian roots.



Beyond music, Hanumankind also tried his hand in acting. Recently, he made his acting debut with the Malayalam film Rifle Club (2024), directed by Aashiq Abu. In the film, he played the role of Bheera, the volatile son of Anurag Kashyap's character. The movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Suresh Krishna, Vineeth Kumar, Ramzan Muhammed, and Surabhi Lakshmi.

Meanwhile, Hanumankind’s stage name is inspired by Lord Hanuman, but he clarified that it doesn't hold any spiritual significance, despite coming from a deeply spiritual family.