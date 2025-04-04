Rajkot artisan Sanjaybhai Jethwa crafts a 25 kg symbolic turban using 75 meters of cloth to honour PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday and decade-long leadership.

A talented artisan from Rajkot, Gujarat, has created a very special turban to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his upcoming 75th birthday. The man behind this tribute is Sanjaybhai Jethwa, who is well-known in the region for crafting intricate looped turbans. His creation isn’t just a simple piece of headgear—it’s full of symbolism and deep admiration for the Prime Minister.

This unique turban is made from 75 meters of cloth, which represents Modi’s age. Its 10-foot width marks the 10 years of his leadership as India’s Prime Minister, and the 16-inch height stands for the fact that Modi is the 16th Prime Minister of India. It weighs a massive 25 kilograms, making it a rare and eye-catching creation. The fabric alone cost Rs 7,500, and the total cost of making the turban came up to around Rs 11,000.

Jethwa, who runs a shop called Sanjayraj Turban in Rajkot’s Bajrangwadi area, said he was inspired by his respect for PM Modi. Along with five other craftsmen, he worked for five straight days and nights to finish the turban. He proudly shared that only a few people in Rajkot know how to make looped turbans, and he is one of them.

He now hopes to personally gift this special turban to PM Modi during his visit to Rajkot. However, he hasn't yet found a way to connect with the Prime Minister directly. Until then, he plans to display the turban at his shop for people to admire.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Jethwa has made a special turban. Earlier, he created a 45-ring turban using 15 meters of cloth as an offering to Lord Bholanath, which he presented at the Ishwariya Mahadev Temple in Rajkot. That experience inspired him to create something similar—but even grander—for the Prime Minister.

Through this creative and heartfelt gesture, Jethwa has shown how art can be a powerful way to express admiration and celebrate leadership.