Several young men and women from minorities, especially the Hindu community, are achieving great success with their hard work in Pakistan. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who has created history by becoming the first Hindu officer to join the Pakistan Police Service (PSP). His name is Rajendra Meghwar, who hails from Badin.

Meghwar is currently serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Faisalabad, Geo News reported. Meghwar joined the police force after passing the competitive Civil Services Examination (CSS). A Hindu becoming an officer in the Pakistan Police Service is considered a big step. It also acts as an inspiration for others.

Meghwar shared his pride in achieving his dream of serving the people, especially his community. “By being in the police department, we can resolve issues of people on the ground, which we cannot do in other departments,” he told the TV channel. Meghwar completed his training in November last month at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Islamabad. He also shares glimpses of his passing out parade on his social media handles.

Police officials have expressed optimism about his role, highlighting his potential to improve relations with minorities and maintain law and order in Faisalabad. “We are fortunate to have a Hindu officer. His inclusion will promote inclusivity in the police,” a senior officer said.