Meet Rajasthan cop Arti Singh Tanwar – the new internet sensation

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Woman shines at every task and responsibility in her life, which may explain why she is also known as Shakti. Arti Singh Tanwar, a sub-inspector in the Rajasthan Police, is one manifestation of this power, but this introduction is insufficient for her. Arti Singh Tanwar is a mother, daughter, teacher, and motivational speaker in addition to being a responsible police officer. Many children look up to her as a source of hope and inspiration.

Social media sensation

Arti Singh Tanwar has millions of followers on social media. Every day, millions of fans tune in to watch the reels of this lady sub-inspector. She is very active on Instagram and YouTube. Arti Singh has over three lakh followers on both platforms. Instagram has about 2 lakh followers, while YouTube has over one lakh subscribers. Aarti creates videos for students studying for competitive exams. It provides information on cybercrime and fraud prevention. Additionally, she delivers motivational speeches too. Arti is currently posted to the Commissionerate of Jaipur.

Arti Singh has created and posted numerous videos for unemployed youth on Instagram and YouTube. In these videos, she discusses what should be remembered when studying for competitive exams.

Khaki Uniform

Sub Inspector Arti Singh Tanwar appears in 90% of the videos dressed in Khaki uniform. She occasionally creates and posts a short video of legal information while working in the office. Sometimes she uploads and shoots videos while driving from home to office or vice versa. Arti's video has received a lot of attention. Thousands of views pour in just a few hours after the post.