Her character is designed to be relatable—someone who left a stable corporate job to pursue her passion and travel solo across the country.

Many people dream of quitting their jobs and traveling without the constraints of deadlines or finances. While most only dream, one influencer is living it every day, without flights, leaves, or leaving a room. This is because she is AI. Meet Radhika Subramaniam, India’s first AI-powered travel influencer, who is doing what many wish they could.

Who created Radhika Subramaniam?

Developed by Collective Artists Network, Radhika is a virtual personality created with artificial intelligence, not a real person. She speaks Tamil and English, enjoys exploring India, and shares stories about culture, food, and local traditions. Her character is designed to be relatable—someone who left a stable corporate job to pursue her passion and travel solo across the country.

How Radhika Subramaniam functions?

Unlike human influencers, Radhika bypasses the need for passports, rest days, or time off. She operates continuously, never falls ill, and is perpetually ready for the next adventure. Her creators aimed to embody a relatable friend, the kind who fearlessly pursues our shared aspirations.

"Radhika embodies the familiar, the friend who embraced the dream trip," said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network. "She is thoughtful, independent, and driven by connection. With Radhika, our aim extended beyond a novel influencer; we sought to share personal and authentic stories."

Following the debut of Kavya, another AI influencer from the same company, Radhika distinguishes herself. While Kavya targets millennials with luxury and lifestyle content, Radhika embodies Gen Z values such as freedom, self-expression, and meaningful travel. Her content highlights Indian destinations, local communities, and cultural narratives.

Radhika's creation utilised machine learning, natural language processing, and generative design. Her persona, background, and appearance are entirely AI-generated. She is capable of posting images, crafting captions, and engaging with followers online.

What are the advantages of AI travel influencer?

The significant advantage lies in Radhika's tireless nature; she never requires rest. She maintains consistent content creation and adapts to any campaign effortlessly. Furthermore, her AI foundation allows for complete customization across regions, languages, and audiences.

In an era dominated by digital content, AI influencers like Radhika are expanding horizons. For now, she inspires travel aspirations, reminding us that realizing dreams may be just a leap (or line of code) away.