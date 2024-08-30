Twitter
First Reliance Jio plan cost this much 8 years ago, know how Mukesh Ambani changed telecom industry

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

Hidden camera found in girls' hostel, videos of washroom circulated in boys hostel, students demand...

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

Meet India's richest self-made woman, sister of famous Indian billionaire, her net worth is...

Hurun on Thursday, i.e., August 29, released the list of India's richest self-made women in 2024.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 01:56 PM IST

Meet India's richest self-made woman, sister of famous Indian billionaire, her net worth is...
Radha Vembu, co-founder of Zoho corporation (Image/X)
Hurun India, on Thursday, i.e., August 29, announced the list of India's richest self-made woman in 2024. Radha Vembu, co-founder of Zoho corporation, has made it to the top of the list with a net worth is Rs 47,500 crores.

Radha Vembu, along with her brother and Indian billionaire Shridhar Vembu, co-founded Zoho corporations in 1996, which is a multi-national tech firm and is successfully doing businesses across the globe. 

The company provides cloud-based software as well as tech and internet-related tools. 

Who is Radha Vembu?

Radha Vembu, who stays away from limelight and leads a simple life, was born in a middle-class family in 1972. She completed her primary education at National Higher Secondary School based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

Vembu later pursued her graduation in Arts/Economics from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. The 50-year-old co-founded Zoho with her brother Shridhar Vembu in 1996, which is headquartered in Chennai. 

As per several media reports, Radha Vembu is the biggest stakeholder in Zoho, having a share of 47-50%. The tech company gained momentum under the leadership of Radha Vembu and now stands as one of the top five business email providers. 

Radha Vembu also handles two other companies

Apart from Zoho corporations, Radha Vembu is also the director of an agricultural NGO, Janaki High-tech agro pvt. ltd. and a real estate company 

About Hurun

Hurun is a leading research, luxury publishing and events group, established in London, that promotes enterpreneurship through its lists and research. For the first time, the Hurun list features more than 300 Indian billionaires, the list also reflects the dominance of women. 

 

 

 

 

