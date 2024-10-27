Meet women who made history as the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International 2024 title, marking a significant achievement for India in global beauty pageants.

Indian beauty Rachel Gupta has made history by winning the prestigious 'Miss Grand International' title, becoming the first Indian to achieve this honor since the pageant's inception in 2013. The beauty pageant, which took place in Thailand, saw participants from 70 countries compete for the crown. Rachel’s victory marks a significant milestone for India in the global fashion and beauty scene.

The announcement was made on Friday, and the organizers released a congratulatory video celebrating Rachel Gupta’s win. The 20-year-old beauty from Jalandhar, Punjab, was crowned by last year's winner, Luciana Fuster, in a glamorous ceremony. Rachel's victory is particularly special as no Indian had ever won the Miss Grand International title before her.

The event saw tough competition, with the Philippines' Christine Julian Opija being named the first runner-up and a contestant from Myanmar securing the second runner-up position. Rachel’s win brought immense pride to India, with many congratulating her for the historic achievement.

Expressing her joy, Rachel Gupta took to social media to share the news, writing, "Finally, we did it. Today is a historic victory. Thank you to everyone who believed in me. I promise not to disappoint you and will continue to work hard."

Rachel is not new to the world of beauty pageants. In 2022, she won the title of 'Miss Super Talent of the World,' further establishing her reputation as a talented model. Apart from her modeling career, she is also an entrepreneur and is quite active on social media, where she has a following of 1 million fans.

Rachel’s journey from Jalandhar to the international stage serves as an inspiration for many, showcasing her determination and hard work in reaching the top.