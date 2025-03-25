Shresta studied at Convent Girls High School and later graduated from Ramnarain Ruia College before pursuing her passion for dance professionally.

Shresta Iyer, sister of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, has been a rock-solid support system for her brother amidst the controversies surrounding his exclusion from the Indian cricket team. The sibling duo shares a close bond, often showcasing their fun and playful relationship on social media.



Shresta, a professional dancer and social media influencer, has gained a significant following online. She was approached to choreograph a song for the film Sarkari Baccha, but ended up making her debut in the entertainment industry by featuring in an item number, Agreement Karle. from Sarkari Baccha.

Shresta revealed that she had initial reservations about being in front of the camera, but her love for dance and item numbers eventually won her over. She credited her brother Shreyas for being a constant source of support and encouragement. "Shreyas has always been supportive of my endeavours," she said. "We discuss my projects beforehand, and he advises me to trust my instincts and set my own boundaries, she told TOI.



Shresta has also been approached for reality shows like Splitsvilla and Roadies, but declined, stating that they weren't her cup of tea. However, she expressed interest in working in the South Indian film industry, where she feels she can explore more opportunities.

A Mumbai native, Shresta studied at Convent Girls High School and later graduated from Ramnarain Ruia College before pursuing her passion for dance professionally. As she navigates the competitive entertainment industry, Shresta emphasized the importance of being mindful and self-aware, prioritizing her well-being above all.



Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is geared up to lead the Punjab Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL 2025). Shreyas Iyer. He previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last season.