A video of Payal Banerjee, a female professor at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology in Harinaghata, Nadia district, West Bengal, is going viral on social media. The video shows her wedding ceremony. What's surprising is that she married one of her own students. The student even filled her maang (hair parting) with sindoor (vermilion powder) in the classroom. While she is facing criticism for marrying a student, her qualifications will leave you stunned.

Payal Banerjee academic accolades

Professor Payal Banerjee is the head of the Psychology Department at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology. Payal Banerjee holds multiple degrees and awards and has several research papers published in the UGC. She completed her graduation from Punjab University, Chandigarh, post-graduation from Guru Nanak Dev University, and a post-PG diploma from Calcutta University. She also holds a PhD in Psychology from Adams University.

Payal Banerjee is author of 13 books

Professor Payal Banerjee has authored 13 books and has 14 research papers published in the UGC. She has a diverse work experience, including:

- Six months as a Psychologist Intern at Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi (2009-10)

- Six months as a Counselor for Bikers Industrialists

- Three months as a School Counselor at an institution in Kolkata

- Two years and 10 months as a Psychology Teacher at a prestigious school

- Teaching experience with the Namjad Group in Kolkata

Currently, she is working as an Assistant Professor at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) since October 2022.

Payal Banerjee’s awards

Professor Payal Banerjee has received several awards, including the Young Achiever Award and Research Excellence Award. She is a member of the Indian School Psychology Association and the Indian Science Congress.

After facing criticism for her marriage, Professor Payal Banerjee went live on social media to share her side of the story. However, a glance at her social media pages reveals that she has a very friendly relationship with her students.

However, Professor Payal Banerjee has termed this marriage as a drama. The professor claimed that the video clip was from a fresher's student's drama, which was intentionally made viral. In a live video, Payal Banerjee requested with folded hands to not share the video further, stating that if there was any truth to it, it would be a different matter. People are wasting their time sharing fake videos.

Meanwhile, the acting principal and registrar of the university stated that this was a part of the professor's curriculum. However, an investigation is underway. Until the investigation is completed, Professor Payal Banerjee has been sent on leave.