The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 brought a delightful and memorable interaction between host Amitabh Bachchan and contestant Priyanshu Chamoli, a second-year computational mechanics student at IIT Delhi. Priyanshu impressed the audience and Amitabh Bachchan with his academic achievements and charming personality.

Priyanshu Chamoli, who hails from Noida, is pursuing a degree in Computer Mechanics at IIT Delhi. He is originally from Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, Priyanshu’s journey to success has been marked by hard work and a passion for learning. During his first year at IIT, he went above and beyond academics by tutoring three classmates who had struggled in their term exams.

Amitabh Bachchan introduced Priyanshu, and humorously highlighted the contestant’s exceptional academic record, saying, “Bhai saab, 10th grade mein 99.8% aur 12th grade mein 98% laaye hain. Aur yahaan hum baith hain, jinka grade kabhi 0 se upar gaya hi nahi. I am feeling jealous of you.” With humility and confidence, Priyanshu replied, “I always wanted to keep improving academically.”

When Amitabh Bachchan praised Priyanshu's hairstyle, the conversation turned lighthearted. The competitor disclosed that he only shakes his head before leaving the house and never combs his hair. "Itna mat hilaiye ke khopdi alag ho jaye," Big B joked, amused. He once tried to grow his hair longer, but his mother abruptly cut it off the side, ruining his ambitions, Priyanshu continued.

Priyanshu was accompanied on the show by his proud parents, Manoj and Sushma Chamoli. Manoj, a librarian at DPS Greater Noida, and Sushma, a homemaker, have always supported Priyanshu in his endeavors. His younger brother, Divyanshu, a class 11 student, cheered him on from home.

Speaking about Priyanshu’s academic achievements, Manoj revealed, “He has always been a bright student. He scored 99.8% in his 10th-grade exams and 98% in 12th. Securing admission to IIT Delhi in 2023 was a dream come true for him and us as a family.”

The highlight of Priyanshu’s journey on KBC was undoubtedly his conversation with Amitabh Bachchan. Big B's charisma and encouragement left a lasting impression on the young contestant. “Sharing the stage with Mr Bachchan was surreal. His words of wisdom will stay with me forever,” Priyanshu said, reflecting on the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Priyanshu’s journey reminds us of the power of perseverance, education, and the desire to make a difference. As he continues his studies at IIT Delhi, his story will undoubtedly inspire many young minds to dream big and strive for excellence.