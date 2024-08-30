Twitter
Meet princess who is set to marry man who claims he rose from dead at the age of 28

Princess Martha Louise, 52, is the eldest daughter of King Harald V of Norway.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

Meet princess who is set to marry man who claims he rose from dead at the age of 28
Princess Martha Louise of Norway is set to marry Durek Verrett, an American spiritual guru who claims to have "risen from the dead." The wedding will take place this weekend in Geiranger, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its breathtaking fjords. The celebrations began with a "meet and greet" at a historic hotel in Alesund, attended by guests including Swedish royalty and American TV personalities.

Princess Martha Louise, 52, is the eldest daughter of King Harald V of Norway. She is a former competitive equestrian and now focuses on holistic healing. Durek Verrett, 49, is known for his spiritual practices and has been a controversial figure due to his unconventional beliefs. He has claimed to have had a near-death experience at age 28, during which he felt like he was "stabbed by flaming knives" and heard a spiritual message.

Verrett's spiritual claims, including his assertion that he rose from the dead, have sparked debate in Norway. Despite this, Princess Martha Louise has publicly supported her fiancé, emphasizing her love for him. She has been involved in alternative therapies and clairvoyance, which she has also faced criticism for.

The couple got engaged in June 2022, and Princess Martha Louise stepped back from her royal duties in November 2022 to focus on spiritual work with Verrett. She retains her title but agreed not to use it commercially.

 

 

 

