Maharani of Mysuru Princess Trishika Kumari is the wife of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the 27th Maharaja of Mysuru. She has played an important role in breaking a centuries-old curse that haunted the Wadiyar royal family known to have property estimated to be worth a staggering Rs 80,000 crore. Born into the royal family of Dungarpur in Rajasthan to Harshavardhan Singh and Maheshree Kumari, Princess Trishika Kumari married Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in 2016 at the iconic Amba Vilas Palace (Mysore Palace). On December 6, 2017, she gave birth to their first son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar — the first natural heir born to the dynasty after six decades. This moment was historic as it marked the breaking of Alamelamma’s curse on biological succession within the royal family. In 2024, Trishika and Yaduveer welcomed their second son Yugadhyaksh Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

What was Alamelamma’s curse on Wadiyar Dynasty?

The curse on the Wadiyar Dynasty dates back to 1612, when the Mysore rulers annexed the Vijayanagara Empire. Queen Alamelamma, the widow of King Tirumalaraja of Vijayanagara, fled with royal treasures during the invasion. Pursued by Wadiyar soldiers, she threw the jewels into the Cauvery River near Talakadu and jumped to her death. Before her demise, she cursed the Wadiyars with three ominous proclamations: “May Talakadu be filled with sand and become barren; may Malangi turn into a whirlpool; may the Wadiyars never have children.”

For over 400 years, this curse seemed unbreakable. The curse persisted despite efforts to appease Alamelamma through rituals and offerings, including erecting her statue in Mysore Palace. Successive rulers of the dynasty were unable to have biological heirs and had to adopt nephews or cousins to continue their lineage.

Therefore, when Princess Trishika bore heirs to the Wadiyar Dynasty, she was celebrated for ending the historic curse.

Trishika Kumari also epitomises grace and elegance with her impeccable fashion sense and down-to-earth demeanor. Her active participation in Mysore’s Dasara festivities further exemplifies her commitment to royal traditions. She is an alumnus of Baldwins Girls School and has graduated from Jyoti Nivas College, Bengaluru.