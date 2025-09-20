Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet priest who helped Mukesh Ambani perform Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha in Gayaji, Anant Ambani was..., his name is...

Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani paid respects at the Vishnupad temple, the Falgu river, and the Akshayavat tree. Priest Shambaroundhu Lal Vitthal guied Ambanis during their visit to Gayaji. Let's know more about him.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

Meet priest who helped Mukesh Ambani perform Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha in Gayaji, Anant Ambani was..., his name is...
Pind Daan, performed in Gayaji, Bihar, holds immense significance in Hindu traditions. This ritual involves offering prayers and performing ceremonies for ancestors, seeking peace for their departed souls. During Pitru Paksha Gayaji stays on high alert due to the VVIP movements. On Friday, September 19, billionaire Mukesh Ambani visited the city, accompanied by his youngest son, Anant Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani performed Pind Daan in Gayaji

The Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, along with his youngest son Anant Ambani, arrived at Gaya airport in their private plane and proceeded directly to the Vishnupad temple. This marked Ambani's first visit to the sacred city. It is worth noting that Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's younger brother, had previously performed the Pind Daan ritual eight months prior.

During his visit, Mukesh Ambani paid respects at the Vishnupad temple, the Falgu river, and the Akshayavat tree. He also offered special prayers at the location where the footprint of Lord Vishnu is preserved within the sanctum sanctorum.

Who Is Shambaroundhu Lal Vitthal?

Priest Shambhu Lal Vitthal is the president of the Vishnupad temple management committee in Gaya, Bihar. He is a Hindu priest who is frequently referred to as "Panda," a traditional title for priests at Hindu pilgrimage sites.

He is a prominent figure in the news for assisting notable personalities, including businessman Mukesh Ambani, in performing the Hindu ritual of pind daan in Gaya. The ritual is performed for the salvation of ancestors' souls.

“Separate arrangement was made due to security reasons. After the rituals got completed, I presented a replica of the Lord Vishnu footprint, angvastra, prasad and blessings to him. Mukesh Ambani said that he felt peace and great satisfaction after performing the rituals. He also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration for the pilgrims during the ongoing Pitripaksh Mela,” he said.

“Mukesh Ambani performed the ‘pind daan’ and ‘jal tarpan’ rituals on the bank of the Falgu river and at the Vishnupad temple for the salvation of his ancestors’ souls,” the temple trust’s working president, Vitthal, added.

According to Panda Shambhu Lal Vitthal, Mukesh Ambani made a generous donation during the Pind Daan ceremony. The visit lasted approximately 45 minutes, during which Ambani received blessings from the Pandas.

 

The administration had reserved the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development's guesthouse for the Ambani family in preparation for their visit. However, the father-son duo did not stay overnight.

Why Pind Daan is performed in Gayaji?

Gayaji is believed to be a sacred place where Lord Rama performed the Pind Daan for his father, King Dasharatha. Pilgrims flock to Gayaji to fulfill their duty towards their ancestors, believing that these rituals can provide solace to their departed loved ones and ensure their spiritual journey is peaceful. The serene surroundings and the spiritual atmosphere make Gaya a revered destination for this sacred and heartfelt practice.

The city is known for its centuries-old records related to the ancestors of those who come to perform Pind Daan. These historical account books, dating back up to 300 years, include entries made on birch bark and copper plates, spanning seven centuries. These documents are carefully preserved by the Gayapal Pandits of the city.

The Pandas of the sacred city assert possession of death records for roughly 10 million people. Visitors frequently seek to trace their ancestry and consult these record keepers. The Pandas retrieve family tree details from copper plates and birch bark.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
