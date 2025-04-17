An assignment she completed went viral online, with people around the world marveling at the precision and elegance of her script. Her writing stands out for its uniform spacing and almost calligraphic quality, drawing comparisons to computer-generated fonts.

Handwriting is a unique personal trait with styles ranging from highly refined to more casual forms. One girl who has captured global attention for her remarkable handwriting is Prakriti Malla from Nepal. She is widely recognised for having some of the most beautiful handwriting in the world, a distinction that has earned her international accolades.

In 2022, Prakriti was honored with the World Best Handwriting Award by the UAE Embassy in Nepal, coinciding with the United Arab Emirates’ 51st Spirit of the Union celebration. As part of the ceremony, she wrote and personally delivered a congratulatory letter to the UAE leadership and people, further showcasing her extraordinary skill.

Her handwriting has inspired widespread admiration, with many suggesting it could serve as a model for digital fonts.