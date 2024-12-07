Initially, Nagra aspired to join the Indian Armed Forces, given that she was an active member of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

There has been a rise in incidents involving photo and video leaks in the digital world lately. Several celebrities have become prey to privacy breaches, where their intimate or private videos have been circulated online to malign their reputation or for publicity stunts. In the latest, Pragya Nagra, a well-known Malayalam actress, was embroiled in controversy after her alleged private video in a compromising position got leaked online. While the source and circumstances of the leaked video remain unknown, Nagra has not yet reacted to the controversy. However, a section of people have claimed that the actress has leaked her videos for fame.

Who is Pragya Nagra?

Pragya Nagra is a talented actress making waves in the South Indian film industry. Born on December 14, 1998, she hails from a Punjabi family in Haryana. She grew up in Delhi and began her career as a model, featuring in over 100 commercials. Initially, Nagra aspired to join the Indian Armed Forces, given that she was an active member of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). However, she relocated to Chennai to pursue her passion for acting instead.

She made her acting debut in 2022 with the Tamil film Varalaru Mukkiyam, alongside Jiiva. Though the film received mixed reviews, her performance garnered praise from critics and audiences alike. Since then, she has been part of several Malayalam and Telugu films, including the 2023 Malayalam film Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna. She made her Telugu debut with Laggam, which features an ensemble cast, including Sai Ronak, Rajendra Prasad, and Rohini. With a strong social media presence, boasting 1.1 million followers on Instagram, she is undoubtedly a rising star to watch in the South Indian film industry.

Other celebrities fell victim to video leaks

Meanwhile, such incidents have raised concerns about privacy in the digital world and sparked debate. While some speculate that the influencers themselves orchestrated the leaks for fame, others believe it's a genuine case of malicious intent aimed at damaging their reputations. Earlier, Pakistani influencers and TikTokers have fallen victim to similar leaks in the past. The affected parties have consistently denied any involvement, attributing the leaks to malicious actors seeking to harm their reputations. Pakistani social media influencer Minahil Malik, whose private videos were leaked online in October 2024, denied the authenticity of the videos. She reported the incident to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).