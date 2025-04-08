Despite his rising popularity, there's no public information about his salary, however, his charisma on camera has also encouraged him to start his own YouTube channel.

This in-house chef gained widespread recognition after featuring in YouTube vlogs alongside a popular filmmaker, sharing screen time with notable Bollywood and television celebrities, including Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kapoor, Bharti Singh and Badshah, among others. Reportedly, he is all set to appear alongside the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Dilip Kumar, Farah Khan's cook, has become a household name with his adorable antics and witty conversations in her daily vlogs. He's gained popularity by visiting celebrities' homes, cooking for them, and sharing fun moments, developing a playful camaraderie with Farah that's made him an internet sensation.

In the latest vlog, Farah visited TV actor Karan Wahi's house with her cook Dilip, where she revealed that Dilip is set to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan. During a lighthearted conversation, Dilip jokingly asked Farah to buy him a new, expensive car, saying he was currently driving a BMW. Farah teased him, suggesting she could buy him a bus or local train instead. She also announced plans to cast him in her next film. The conversation also touched on Dilip's personal life, including his three-story bungalow in Bihar, where his family lives, and his agricultural farms and livestock.

About Farah Khan’s cook Dilip Kumar

Hailing from Bihar, Dilip works as a full-time cook for Farah Khan. The filmmaker started her YouTube channel and included him, which catapulted him to fame, with fans loving his humour and interactions in her cooking videos. In her channel, Farah showcases her cooking skills, often featuring Dilip in entertaining segments where he interacts with celebrity guests.

Despite his rising popularity, there's no public information about Dilip's salary or employment terms with Farah Khan. However, his charisma on camera has encouraged him to start his own YouTube channel, Dilip Ki Rasoi, potentially expanding his online presence and fanbase.

Meanwhile, Dilip owns a three-storey, six-bedroom bungalow in Bihar, where his family, including his wife, two sons, and parents, reside while he works at Farah's house in Mumbai.