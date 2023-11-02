Meet Poorna Patel, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's best friend who is daughter of a senior leader, is married to...

Poorna Patel grabbed headlines when she got married to Namit Soni in 2018 who is the managing director of Namco Industries. Namit Soni is a graduate of Fisher College of Business in America.

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are very private about their personal life but they are a friend's friends and it shows via their various public appearances at a friend's wedding or their celebrations. Sakshi Dhoni is often spotted hanging out with her friends and having a gala time. Today, we will tell you about one of Sakshi Dhoni's best friends Poorna Patel who is the daughter of Indian politician Praful Patel.

Poorna Patel was born in Mumbai on February 25, 1991, to former Union minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Praful Patel. Poorna Patel is an Indian businesswoman, entrepreneur, and public figure with thousands of social media followers. Poorna Patel completed her schooling and early education in Mumbai and later went to the US to complete her post-graduation.

Poorna Patel grabbed headlines when she got married to Namit Soni in 2018 who is the managing director of Namco Industries. Namit Soni is a graduate of Fisher College of Business in America.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mukesh Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni were among the celebs who attended the star-studded wedding and celebration in Mumbai.

Poorna Patel is often spotted with Sakshi Dhoni and the two share a special bond if their social media posts are to be believed.

Poorna Patel once also shared a photo with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni wishing them on their anniversary. Poorna Patel also shared a photo wishing Sakshi Dhoni on her birthday.

She wrote, "Happy big thirty baby girl. you are such an amazingly innocent soul who deserves nothing but the best, nothing but smiles and abundance happiness! Love you now and forever."

Poorna Patel is often also spotted during Chennai Super Kings' matches during Indian Premier League (IPL) cheering on the team alongside Sakshi Dhoni.

READ | Meet Bollywood actress who worked with top stars, faced rejection in love 6 times, now lives with...