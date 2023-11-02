Headlines

Leopard shot dead after 5-day pursuit in Bengaluru, details inside

Irrfan Khan could have acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood film but....

Meet Poorna Patel, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's best friend who is daughter of a senior leader, is married to...

Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan 'forces' Netflix to premiere film's extended cut on his birthday, streamer gives in

Meet Bollywood actress who worked with top stars, faced rejection in love 6 times, now lives with...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Leopard shot dead after 5-day pursuit in Bengaluru, details inside

Irrfan Khan could have acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood film but....

Meet Poorna Patel, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's best friend who is daughter of a senior leader, is married to...

10 Most dangerous dog breeds

Teams with most sixes in single edition of ODI World Cup

IND vs SL: 5 records Kohli can break 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Meet Poorna Patel, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's best friend who is daughter of a senior leader, is married to...

Irrfan Khan could have acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood film but....

Meet Bollywood actress who worked with top stars, faced rejection in love 6 times, now lives with...

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Poorna Patel, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's best friend who is daughter of a senior leader, is married to...

Poorna Patel grabbed headlines when she got married to Namit Soni in 2018 who is the managing director of Namco Industries. Namit Soni is a graduate of Fisher College of Business in America.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are very private about their personal life but they are a friend's friends and it shows via their various public appearances at a friend's wedding or their celebrations. Sakshi Dhoni is often spotted hanging out with her friends and having a gala time. Today, we will tell you about one of Sakshi Dhoni's best friends Poorna Patel who is the daughter of Indian politician Praful Patel.

Poorna Patel was born in Mumbai on February 25, 1991, to former Union minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Praful Patel. Poorna Patel is an Indian businesswoman, entrepreneur, and public figure with thousands of social media followers. Poorna Patel completed her schooling and early education in Mumbai and later went to the US to complete her post-graduation. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@poornapatel)

Poorna Patel grabbed headlines when she got married to Namit Soni in 2018 who is the managing director of Namco Industries. Namit Soni is a graduate of Fisher College of Business in America.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mukesh Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni were among the celebs who attended the star-studded wedding and celebration in Mumbai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@poornapatel)

Poorna Patel is often spotted with Sakshi Dhoni and the two share a special bond if their social media posts are to be believed. 

Poorna Patel once also shared a photo with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni wishing them on their anniversary. Poorna Patel also shared a photo wishing Sakshi Dhoni on her birthday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@poornapatel)

She wrote, "Happy big thirty baby girl. you are such an amazingly innocent soul who deserves nothing but the best, nothing but smiles and abundance happiness! Love you now and forever." 

Poorna Patel is often also spotted during Chennai Super Kings' matches during Indian Premier League (IPL) cheering on the team alongside Sakshi Dhoni. 

READ | Meet Bollywood actress who worked with top stars, faced rejection in love 6 times, now lives with...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India’s biggest flop film had 22 stars, it ended career of 8 actors, director quit filmmaking forever due to huge losses

'A pause means give...': US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war

Kerala serial blast: Learnt bomb-making from internet, spent only Rs 3000, claims prime suspect

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav turns cameraman, interviews Indian fans on streets of Marine Drive in disguise

'It was a real...': How Satya Nadella reacted on being told he is new Microsoft CEO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE