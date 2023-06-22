Meet Penn Masala group, who performed 'Chhaiya Chhaiyya' cappella at White House to welcome PM Modi

Penn Masala group performs at White House | Photo: ANI (Twitter)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House, the world's first South Asian A cappella group, Penn Masala performed on 'Chhaiya Chhaiya'. At the White House, the group performed 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' from a Bollywood movie called 'Dil Se' in 1998. This movie featured Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala as the lead pair. In the famous song, SRK is seen shaking a leg atop a train with Malaika Arora.

#WATCH | Penn Masala's rendition of the popular song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' enchants crowds gathered at the White House for PM Modi's arrival pic.twitter.com/oc1VjOKDam — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Who are the Penn Masala?

Penn Masala is a group of 11 singers who perform cappella. A cappella is when a song is performed without musical instruments. The Penn Masala consists of 11 singers and their voices range from bass-baritone, tenor and tenor 2.

The members of this A cappella group keep changing. All 11 singers are students of the University of Pennsylvania and every year, most of the members leave to make room for new members.

The group was formed in 1996 by a group of students who wanted to create a unique fusion of Indian and Western music.

Penn Masala has released several albums over the year. These albums have garnered a huge fan base all over the world. They have also performed at various venues, including prestigious events such as the White House and the Indian Filmfare Awards.