Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Meet Penn Masala group, who performed 'Chhaiya Chhaiyya' cappella at White House to welcome PM Modi

'Chhaiya Chhaiya' tunes glide through the walls of the White House on PM Modi's arrival as Penn Masala cappella group performs Shah Rukh Khan's famous number.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

Meet Penn Masala group, who performed 'Chhaiya Chhaiyya' cappella at White House to welcome PM Modi
Penn Masala group performs at White House | Photo: ANI (Twitter)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House, the world's first South Asian A cappella group, Penn Masala performed on 'Chhaiya Chhaiya'. At the White House, the group performed 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' from a Bollywood movie called 'Dil Se' in 1998. This movie featured Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala as the lead pair. In the famous song, SRK is seen shaking a leg atop a train with Malaika Arora. 

Who are the Penn Masala?

Penn Masala is a group of 11 singers who perform cappella. A cappella is when a song is performed without musical instruments. The Penn Masala consists of 11 singers and their voices range from bass-baritone, tenor and tenor 2. 

The members of this A cappella group keep changing. All 11 singers are students of the University of Pennsylvania and every year, most of the members leave to make room for new members. 

Read: Did Simpsons predict the missing of Titan submersible? See uncanny similarity here

The group was formed in 1996 by a group of students who wanted to create a unique fusion of Indian and Western music.

Penn Masala has released several albums over the year. These albums have garnered a huge fan base all over the world. They have also performed at various venues, including prestigious events such as the White House and the Indian Filmfare Awards.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Manabadi: When, where and how to check Andhra Pradesh AP 10th supply results online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.