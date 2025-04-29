Bhimavva Shillekyathara was awarded the Padma Shri for her remarkable contributions to Togalu Gombeyaata, a traditional form of shadow puppetry, showcasing her dedication to preserving this ancient art form.

The 96-year-old puppeteer Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for her contribution to the field of Art. The government announced the Padma Awards on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, however, she was conferred the coveted award at the ceremonial functionsheld at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday (April 28, 2025).

Bhimavva has been a torchbearer for Togalu Gombeyaata (Leather) puppetry, the traditional shadow puppetry of Karnataka. She started working with leather puppets at 14, as it was a family craft. Over the years, she has created intricate puppets depicting 18 episodes from the Mahabharata, including Kurukshetra and Draupadi Vastrapaharana. Notably, she has also preserved 200-year-old puppets, showcasing her dedication to this traditional art form.

born in 1929 in Moranal village, Koppal district, was introduced to shadow puppetry at a young age. Without formal training, she learned the intricate craft from her elders and became a skilled artist, creating leather puppets that brought ancient epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata to life. Over time, she earned recognition for her captivating performances of Ramayana and Mahabharata episodes. She skillfully sings and adjusts the rhythm to match the puppets' movements. Her art has gained international recognition, with performances in countries like the US, France, and Italy, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, Bhimavva's family claims she's over 100 years old, though records show she's 96. Her 75-year-old son Keshappa is also a renowned puppeteer and award winner, continuing the family's artistic legacy.

Bhimavva has received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri, along with other notable awards such as the Tehran Country Puppet Festival Award (1993), Sangeet Natak Academy Award (2010), Rajyotsava Award (2014), and Janapada Shri Award (2020-21), among others, recognizing her contributions to traditional puppetry.



(With inputs from ANI)