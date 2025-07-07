Meet Oxford graduate who holds multiple degree but works as food delivery driver in Singapore, here's why

Ding completed his second master’s degree, specialising in biodiversity from the University of Oxford in the UK.

China-based Ding Yuanzhao’s educational background boasts the world’s top institutions. He completed his undergraduate degree in chemistry at Tsinghua University, securing an impressive score, 700 out of 750, in the country’s highly competitive university entrance exam, known as the gaokao, in 2004. He also holds a master’s degree in energy engineering from Peking University. He earned his PhD in biology from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Not only that, he pursued a second master’s degree specialising in biodiversity from the University of Oxford in the UK. Despite these impressive qualifications, Ding works as a food delivery rider, which questions the relevance of academic qualifications in securing a job in today’s tough economy.

Why does Ding Yuanzhao work as a food delivery rider?

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, nearly 13 million students appear for the gaokao each year in the country. However, only a few land job opportunities owing to the tight country’s job market, especially for young undergraduates. The unemployment rate for urban youth in the age group 16 to 24 was 14.9 per cent in May. In Ding Yuanzhao’s case, he struggled to find a job after his postdoctoral contract at the National University of Singapore. He had sent resumes and attended more than 10 interviews, but couldn’t get placed anywhere. He detailed his journey in a video post on social media.



How much does Ding earn as a food delivery rider?

Further, Ding revealed that he registered as a food delivery worker in Singapore after failing to get a job. He now works 10 hours per day, earning about 700 Singapore dollars per week. “It is a stable job. I can support my family with this income. If you work hard, you can earn a decent living. It’s not a bad job,” said Ding, mentioning that the job helps him to stay fit. “One advantage of delivering food is that you can get your workout in at the same time,” he added. Ding works for Meituan, a major e-commerce platform. His story received mixed reactions, with one of the users stating, “So what’s the point of education?”. Another user commented, “He studied so much and still ended up doing food delivery.” A netizen defended Ding, saying, “There’s nothing wrong with his choice. At least he didn’t give up when life was hard.”