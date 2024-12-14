Forbes' 2024 list of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women including India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Forbes has recently unveiled its 2024 list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, which highlights the remarkable achievements of women who have made significant impacts in various fields. Three Indian women have secured places on this prestigious list: Nirmala Sitharaman, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Nirmala Sitharaman, ranked 28th, is India’s Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs. She made history in 2019 when she became the first woman to hold these roles full-time and was reappointed in 2024. Nirmala plays a key role in managing India’s USD 4 trillion economy and has projected that India will become the third-largest economy in the world by 2027. She is a strong advocate for women’s financial empowerment, encouraging entrepreneurship, improving access to credit, and promoting financial literacy. Before entering politics, Nirmala had an accomplished career at the BBC World Service and was a member of India’s National Commission for Women.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, ranked 81st, is the Chairperson of HCL Technologies and the CEO of HCL Corporation. She leads the USD 12 billion company, which was founded by her father, Shiv Nadar. Roshni has played a key role in the company’s growth and success, particularly in expanding its global reach. Beyond her corporate role, she is deeply involved in social initiatives. She is a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation and also founded The Habitats Trust, which works to protect and conserve natural habitats. With a background in journalism and an MBA from Kellogg, Roshni has made a significant mark in both business and philanthropy.

Ranked 82nd, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the founder of Biocon, a leading biopharmaceutical company. Under her leadership, Biocon expanded globally, including the establishment of one of Asia’s largest insulin production facilities. She oversaw Biocon Biologics’ USD 3.3 billion acquisition of Viatris' biosimilars business and played a key role in the IPO of Biocon-backed Bicara Therapeutics. Kiran, who originally aspired to be a doctor, transformed herself into a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. In 2019, she made a generous donation of USD 7.5 million to cancer research.

The top spots on the Forbes list were held by influential women such as Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy.

These Indian women have shown that their leadership extends beyond their professional achievements and into shaping the future of their industries, empowering others, and contributing to the betterment of society. Their inclusion in this list is a recognition of their exceptional contributions on both national and global levels.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

