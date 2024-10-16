AMeet man who is known for his simplicity, philanthropy, and transforming his family business into India's third-largest IT company.

One day, Wipro CEO TK Kurien received an unexpected call from Azim Premji, the former chairman of India's third-largest IT company. Premji wanted to know the cost of toilet paper used in Wipro’s offices. This unusual question was puzzling, considering Premji’s many responsibilities. However, it was typical of him, known for his attention to detail and frugal habits.

Azim Premji, who turned 79 this year, is a business leader and philanthropist whose life is filled with fascinating stories. Born on July 24, 1945, in Mumbai, he was studying engineering at Stanford University when his father passed away in 1966. At just 21, Premji returned to India to take charge of the family business, which was then named "Western India Vegetable Products." He found the name too lengthy, so he shortened it to "Wipro," combining elements of the original name. Under his leadership, Wipro expanded beyond vegetable oil production into fields like IT, hardware, toiletries, and more. Today, Wipro is India's third-largest IT firm, with a market capitalization of Rs 2.65 lakh crore.

Despite his success, Premji is well-known for his humble lifestyle and generosity. Even though he was once India's richest man and remains among the country's wealthiest, he has consistently focused on giving back. In 2019, he made a massive donation by pledging 67% of his Wipro shares to his foundation. At the time, these shares were worth Rs 50,000 crore, and their value has since soared to ₹1.45 lakh crore. His donations have consistently made him one of India's top philanthropists, and in 2023, he and his family donated Rs 1,774 crore, a 267% increase from the previous year. His foundation supports quality education, teacher training, digital classrooms, and scholarships for underprivileged children.

Premji's simplicity is legendary. Even though he ranked 165th on Forbes' 2024 list of the world's wealthiest people, with a net worth of Rs 1,00,043 crore, he remains grounded. There are many stories about his modest lifestyle, such as when a guard didn’t recognize him and refused to let him into the Wipro office because he was driving a simple Maruti Esteem. Another time, during a trip with his family and a colleague, he insisted on sharing a Maruti van, emphasizing that they were no different from anyone else.

Azim Premji’s life shows that success, simplicity, and generosity can go hand in hand. He is an inspiring example of how a billionaire can choose to live humbly while making a significant impact on society through philanthropy.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

