Some commentators have claimed that Kim Jong Un's wife Ri Sol Ju was a singer, as part of the Unhasu Orchestra, and has made several overseas performances. North Korean officials, reportedly, are "trying to erase her past as a singer and entertainer."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju wave to Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan during Xi's visit in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released by by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 21, 2019. (Reuters)

North Korea's Supreme Leader, Kim Jong Un, is known for living a notoriously private life. Little is known about his personal life, wife, or children. Today, we will attempt to do a deep dive into the life of Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, who also has made many public appearances alongside her husband but has spent long periods out of the public eye.

Ri Sol Ju, the current First Lady of North Korea, was born sometime between 1985 and 1989 in Chongjin, the capital of North Hamgyong Province, as per The Wall Street Journal. Ri Sol Ju reportedly belongs to a politically elite family, with her mother as the head of a gynecology ward and her father as a professor.

Ri Sol Ju herself is well-educated and is said to have studied abroad in China, majoring in vocal music. Ri So Ju is also said to have strong connections with the North Korean elite. She is reportedly related to Ri Pyong-chol, a former general of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force and close advisor of her husband, Kim Jong Un.

Ri Sol Ju, as her husband, likes to live a private life and so all that is known about her is speculative information that has been reported in foreign media.

Some commentators have claimed that Ri Sol Ju was a singer and entertainer, as part of the Unhasu Orchestra, and has made several overseas performances. North Korean officials, reportedly, are "trying to erase her past as a singer and entertainer by confiscating popular bootleg CDs of her performances".

For the unversed, Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, had hurriedly arranged his son's marriage with Ri Sol Ju after he suffered a stroke in 2008. The two reportedly married in 2009, but Ri Sol Ju's identity as Kim Jong Un's wife first became known to the public in July 2012, three years after their marriage.

Kim Jong Un and Ri Sol Ju are believed to have three children, the eldest being a son. One of their children is a daughter called Ju-ae. The daughter's name was once revealed by a former US basketball star named Dennis Rodman after his trip to North Korea in 2013. Not much else is known about them.