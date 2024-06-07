Meet Nitish Kumar, key member of historic team, played crucial innings to bash Pakistan, he is…

While many may think that team USA batter Nitish Kumar is of Indian-origin due to his name and history of other players of the team, it is worth noting that he was born in Canada’s Ontario.

Nitish Kumar is one of the most talked about names in India right now, whether it is politics or cricket, the name is getting special attention from netizens. As USA scripted history by bashing Pakistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter, Nitish Kumar played a crucial inning to turn the match around in his team's favour. While many may think that team USA batter Nitish Kumar is of Indian-origin due to his name and history of other players of the team, it is worth noting that he was born in Canada’s Ontario. 30-year-old Nitish Kumar has previously captained the Canada national cricket team.

His nickname is 'Tendulkar' as he was born May 1994, almost four-and-half years after Sachin Tendulkar's international debut against Pakistan in 1989.

After representing the country at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup in January, Kumar made his One Day International debut the following month. He became the second-youngest player in the history of ODIs.

Nitish Kumar also became the youngest player in a World Cup when Canada participated in the 2011 tournament which was won by India. After representing Canada in 2019, Kumar made his international debut for the United States national cricket team in April 2024.