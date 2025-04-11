Mamta Dalal, Nita Ambani's younger sister, holds a special place in the Ambani family. She is not only Mukesh Ambani's sister-in-law but also the maternal aunt (maasi) of Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, is also the main force behind running the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), which is attended by almost all-star kids, including Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and AbRam Khan, among others. However, many are unaware that not only are superstars, but Nita Ambani's sister, Mamta Dalal, is a significant part of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Mamta Dalal, Nita Ambani's younger sister, comes from an affluent Gujarati family and is four years junior to Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani. Born to Ravindrabhai and Purnima Dalal, Mamta Dalal has lived a relatively quieter life, building a career in education. For the unversed, Mamta Dalal teaches primary school students at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is also an integral part of the school’s management committee.

Media reports state that it was Mamta Dalal who tutored Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, and also cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's children, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar.

Throughout her life, Mamta Dalal has maintained a quiet demeanor, remaining away from social media platforms, while her sister Nita Ambani is quite popular in social circles.

Mamta Dalal, Nita Ambani's younger sister, holds a special place in the Ambani family. She is not only Mukesh Ambani's sister-in-law but also the maternal aunt (maasi) of Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani. Their close-knit relationship is evident with Mamta Dalal's unfazed presence in all of the Ambani family's functions. Mamta Dalal also played an active role in the wedding of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant.

