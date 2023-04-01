Meet Niharika NM, Instagram star who declined Google job, her estimated income is...

Niharika NM was born in Bengaluru. She moved to Los Angeles to study after graduation. (File)

Niharika NM is an Instagram star with over 3.2 million followers. The 25-year-old woman posts hilarious Instagram reels that often go viral. She recently told a media house that she had declined her dream job at Google.

Niharika NM has an engineering degree from Bengaluru's BMS College. She later went to the United States to pursue MBA from Chapman University in California.

She landed a job at Google that she turned down.

She said the job came her way when the pandemic was almost over. She said she didn't take the job as it was her parents' dream for her to have a job at Google but it wasn't hers.

She said she had three degrees for no reason.

She wanted to enter content creation as a full time job. Her parents told her to pursue her dreams on the condition that she will complete her education.

She said she showed her parents her pay check which was way more than the Google job.

HypeAuditor conducted a survey of 1,865 Instagram influencers and asked them about how much they earn. Per the survey, those with 1 million followers earn an average of $15,356 per month. This is around Rs 12 lakh per month. She has over three million subscribers. Her estimated monthly income going by this logic should be between at least 20-30 lakh Rs per month.