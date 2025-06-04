Nicolas Aujula, a 38-year-old UK-based popular Hypnotherapist and spiritual counsellor, is gaining widespread attention for his recent prediction.

The year 2025 has been quite a turbulent year for the world. In the first six months of the year, the whole world has suffered from climate change, devastating earthquakes, to the horrors of war. Amid countless predictions about the world's events, a new name has recently surfaced and is gaining a lot of attention for his accurate earlier predictions. His name is Nicolas Aujula.

Who is Nicolas Aujula?

Nicolas Aujula, a 38-year-old UK-based popular Hypnotherapist and spiritual counsellor, is gaining widespread attention for his recent prediction. Based on his prediction, the world could break by the middle of the year due to a lack of compassion.

According to his psychic visions, the world will see terrible violence against each other in the name of religion and nationalism. “We will see horrific acts of human evil and violence toward each other in the name of religion and nationalism.”

While there is no scientific evidence to prove these predictions, Aujula claims that he gets all these insights through his inner voice and intuition.

Interestingly, some of his recent predictions seem to align with recent developments, such as the conflict between India and Pakistan after 26 tourists were attacked in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in a Horrific terror attack. In response, India launched Operation Sindoo, where India launched missile strikes on Pakistan, in a military campaign. On the other hand ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is heating up again.

Nicolas Aujula's previous predictions

Nicolas Aujula's earlier predictions also drew attention. Reportedly, he had predicted that Donald Trump would make a political comeback in 2024. He also predicted the rising influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Aujula had even predicted the recent emergence of new COVID-19 variants.

Disclaimer: (This is based on general information and reports based online. DNA India does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

