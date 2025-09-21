Meet woman, who lost her corporate job during COVID-19, took THIS major decision, now earns Rs 60 lakhs, she is...

Shifting from corporate life to farming seems like a scariest decision one can make in life. However, scary decisions are not always wrong, meet Neha Luke, who decided to follow her passion and invest in farming.

Shifting from corporate life to farming seems like a scariest decision one can make in life. One question comes in mind, How much can one earn just from farming? However, scary decisions are not always wrong, with courage and hardwork, one can achieve anything and live a successul life. This is the story of Neha Luke, who hails from Ambala, Haryana. A corpora6e employee, who spent over 20 years working in the finance sector, then took the biggest decision of her life just after she lost her job.

Leaving behind her comfortable life, Neha and her husband often dreamed of living closer to nature, animals, and the simplicity of village life. Things took a turn for neha and her husband, when both lost thier corporate jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. They did not give up, instead decided to build a career of their dreams. Thet started afresh as Neha decided to follow her passion and invest in farming.

Neha's farming journey

Neha bought two acres of land in Gurugram in 2021 from her savings and investments. The couple started Mala Farms , named after Neha's late mother. A small farm has now turned into a 50-acre sustainable and self-sufficient organic model.

Mala Farms has over 25 indigenous cows, 60 goats, 700 chickens, ducks, and turkeys. Their dung is used as natural fertilizer, keeping the soil healthy and chemical-free.

The farm also has more than 700 beehives, producing organic honey.

Neha even has two adopted horses.

The farm produces a variety of pure, organic products such as A2 milk, ghee, cheese, goat milk, honey, eggs, chicken, Khapli wheat, and mustard oil pressed in the traditional wooden way.

Neha also started a special initiative for rural women, providing hundreds of women opportuniy to earn a steady income from their homes. She trains rural women in beekeeping, provides hive boxes and bees, and later buys the honey they produce.

Today, Mala Farms earns around ₹60 lakh annually, proving that sustainable farming can also be profitable.

Let's end this success story with, 'There's only one life and what's life without risks?'