Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Meet Neema Paul, sister of Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul whose Bollywood lip-sync videos rule the internet

Kili Paul's sister Neema Paul has turned into a familiar name for many who regularly use Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Meet Neema Paul, sister of Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul whose Bollywood lip-sync videos rule the internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Kili Paul's sister Neema Paul has turned into a familiar name for many who regularly use Instagram. Both brother and sister, hailing from Tanzania, have amassed quite a fan following in India after videos showing them lip-syncing or dancing to various hit Indian songs went viral on social media. 

Who is Neema Paul?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Neema Paul is the sister of Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul. She has won over Indian hearts with her acting and dancing skills on Instagram where she has 556,000 followers. She is known to groove to the latest Bollywood songs or lip-sync famous dialogues along with her brother Kili Paul. She is also followed on Instagram by famous celebrities of Bollywood.

PM Modi's shoutout to duo of brother and sister on Mann ki Baat

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

On the 86th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Tanzanian siblings Kili and Neema Paul. PM Modi admired their lip-sync videos and commented that he was grateful to them for paying "a tribute to Lata didi and singing our national anthem".

Kili Paul, also dropped a heartfelt post to thank PM Modi for his words of appreciation. “I’m so happy about this and thank you Sir @narendramodi. I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news, this inspired me a million times,” Kili wrote.

How did Neema become viral on social media?

Kili and Neema rose to fame after lip-syncing to the song Raataan Lambiyan from the film Shershaah. Tanishk Bagchi's song, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, had some difficult Indian words, but the duo nailed the lip-sync perfectly and even received shout outs from Kiara, Sidharth, and Jubin Nautiyal.

Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Kili and Neema have already received several offers from Bollywood music composers to star in upcoming projects.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.