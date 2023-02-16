Meet Neema Paul, sister of Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul whose Bollywood lip-sync videos rule the internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Kili Paul's sister Neema Paul has turned into a familiar name for many who regularly use Instagram. Both brother and sister, hailing from Tanzania, have amassed quite a fan following in India after videos showing them lip-syncing or dancing to various hit Indian songs went viral on social media.

Who is Neema Paul?

Neema Paul is the sister of Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul. She has won over Indian hearts with her acting and dancing skills on Instagram where she has 556,000 followers. She is known to groove to the latest Bollywood songs or lip-sync famous dialogues along with her brother Kili Paul. She is also followed on Instagram by famous celebrities of Bollywood.

PM Modi's shoutout to duo of brother and sister on Mann ki Baat

On the 86th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Tanzanian siblings Kili and Neema Paul. PM Modi admired their lip-sync videos and commented that he was grateful to them for paying "a tribute to Lata didi and singing our national anthem".

Kili Paul, also dropped a heartfelt post to thank PM Modi for his words of appreciation. “I’m so happy about this and thank you Sir @narendramodi. I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news, this inspired me a million times,” Kili wrote.

How did Neema become viral on social media?

Kili and Neema rose to fame after lip-syncing to the song Raataan Lambiyan from the film Shershaah. Tanishk Bagchi's song, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, had some difficult Indian words, but the duo nailed the lip-sync perfectly and even received shout outs from Kiara, Sidharth, and Jubin Nautiyal.

Kili and Neema have already received several offers from Bollywood music composers to star in upcoming projects.