Neelam Kothari had earlier shared personal details about her past in the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In a heartfelt conversation with producer Ekta Kapoor, Neelam spoke about the challenges she faced during her first marriage to UK-based businessman Rishi Sethia.

Neelam recalled that she had to make several lifestyle changes, including giving up certain foods, wearing traditional Indian attire, and even changing her name. However, the biggest struggle came when she was expected to give up her identity. "I was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg, and alcohol. I was fine with everything. I was also asked to change my name, and I did that too. But changing my identity? That is something I was not okay with,” she revealed.

Her ex-husband, Rishi Sethia, belongs to one of the wealthiest Asian families in Britain. His father, industrialist Nirmal Kumar Sethia, built a successful business empire, including the luxury tea brand Newby, which serves five-star hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants worldwide. The family’s wealth is estimated at Rs 65,000 crore (6.5 billion pounds), according to reports.

Neelam and Rishi married in a grand ceremony in Bangkok in 2000, but their relationship ended soon after. While they kept details of their split private for years, Neelam’s revelations on the show have given fans a glimpse into her personal struggles.

After their divorce, Neelam married actor Samir Soni in 2011, and they have been happily together since.