The couple had two sons, Mohammad Asaduddin and Mohammad Ayazuddin. Unfortunately, their younger son, Ayaz, passed away in a road accident in 2011.

Star India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin was married to Naureen from 1987 until their divorce in 1996. In this article, we will delve into the life of Naureen and talk about her marriage and divorce to Azharuddin and her subsequent remarriage. Naureen was just 16 years old when she married Azharuddin in 1987, while he was already an established cricketer. Naureen was known for being a supportive wife and a caring mother. She seemed to have been devoted to Azharuddin despite his infidelity, which ultimately led to their separation.

The couple had two sons, Mohammad Asaduddin and Mohammad Ayazuddin. Unfortunately, their younger son, Ayaz, passed away in a road accident in 2011.

After her divorce from Azharuddin, Naureen reportedly married a Canadian real estate businessman and later a Muslim community leader in London, with whom she had a son.

Actress Prachi Desai portrayed Naureen in the biopic Azhar, which was based on Mohammad Azharuddin's life. Prachi Desai has mentioned that meeting Naureen was an emotional experience for her.

It was recently reported that Naureen has married for the third time to a businessman in London. She has a son from her third marriage, who is a step-brother to Mohammad Asaddudin.

Meanwhile, Azharuddin married actress Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996, which ended in a divorce in 2010.