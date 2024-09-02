Twitter
Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now richest individual of Bengaluru, his business is....

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in badminton men's singles SL3

IIM Ahmedabad professor reacts to trolls saying Navya Naveli Nanda got admission due to quota: 'She got...'

Firing outside singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada, police begins investigation: Report

Meet Nala, world's richest cat who earns Rs 12 lakh per post on social media, her net worth is...

Nala is the world's richest cat, having a staggering net worth.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 04:49 PM IST

Meet Nala, world's richest cat who earns Rs 12 lakh per post on social media, her net worth is...
Nala, world's richest cat (Photo/Instagram)
    Nala, who is considered the world's richest cat, has a staggering net worth of Rs 852 crores and earns Rs 12 lakhs per post on Instagram. Based in California, United States, Nala's journey began at an animal shelter.

    She rose to fame when her owner Varisiri Mathachittiphan, known as Pookie, found her at a rescue center in Los Angeles. It was 'love at first sight' for Pookie, who quickly decided to adopt the adorable cat. 

    Soon, Pookie started sharing their moments together on Instagram and Nala became a sensation. Nala's Instagram fame is astonishing. Boasting over 4.5 million followers and an impressive 7,267 posts, Nala is quite famous on social media. Dividing her £84 million fortune by her number of posts, Nala averages £12,000 per post.

    On a TV show titled 'This morning', Pookie stated that Nala was among the first cats on the internet to 'speak' through her posts, creating a unique personality that endeared her to followers.

    Furthermore, Nala's popularity is not only restricted to social media. The adorable cat also owns a cat food brand and has launched her own merchandise brand, ensuring a considerable contribution to her 84 million dollars net worth. 

    Nala also holds the Guinness World Record for the most followed cat on Instagram and earned the title of TikToker of the Year, surpassing four human contenders. Meanwhile, her owner Pookie also shared that managing Nala's Instagram account has become a full-time job for her. 

    "It has been my full-time job ever since I started, which is one of the reasons it is still growing. I dedicate my time to building a community where people can share their thoughts and support each other," she said.

    She also expressed glee over Nala's unexpected popularity and said that she was still in 'disbelief'.

    "To this day, I'm still in disbelief. I didn't think I would ever be here, even talking to you people on television in the UK. I am so thankful for everything that happened, and I think it all happened for a reason," she expressed.

    Interestingly, Nala has had a significant contribution in Pookie's personal life. Pookie met the love of her life, Shannon, through Nala's platform. 

    Shannon, who made and sell cat bow ties on Etsy, connected with Pookie through a wholesale order for 50 bow ties.

    Their shared love for cats brought them together, which later blossomed into love. The duo has been inseparable since then. 

    Moreover, through Nala's account, Pookie raises awareness about animal welfare and shares their adventure together. 

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
