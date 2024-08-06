Meet Nahid Islam, Bangladesh student leader who forced PM Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee Dhaka?

In Bangladesh, the ousting of Sheikh Hasina from power is largely credited to the efforts of a student leader named Nahid Islam. Due to Nahid Islam's influence, Hasina was compelled to resign from her position as Prime Minister and leave the country. Nahid Islam serves as the coordinator for a student organisation called 'Students Against Discrimination' and has called for the establishment of an interim government within the next 24 hours.

A student at Dhaka University, Nahid Islam emerged as the face of the movement that led to Sheikh Hasina's sudden departure. He claimed that the police arrested him on the morning of July 20, although the police denied this.

Abduction and Assault by Police

A video that went viral on social media showed the police placing Nahid into a vehicle. He was found unconscious under a bridge 24 hours after he went missing. Nahid alleged that the police beat him until he lost consciousness.

Earlier, on July 19, his friends Asif Mahmood and Abu Bakr were arrested. Six days later, they were blindfolded and abandoned in a remote area. They were receiving medical treatment at a hospital when they were taken into custody again on July 26.

The police claimed they detained them for their protection. However, they also coerced Nahid into recording videos to call off the movement. Upon his release from police custody, Nahid intensified the protests. The situation escalated so that Sheikh Hasina had to resign and leave the country.

Call for an Interim Government

At a press conference, Nahid Islam called for forming an interim government within 24 hours. He announced that the student organization would present its proposal for this. "We will first engage in discussions with all coordination committees, civil society, political, and state stakeholders," he stated. "A blueprint for an interim government will be presented within 24 hours." Nahid also emphasised that if the military imposes a state of emergency and forms a government, it will not be acceptable.