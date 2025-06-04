Malvika Nayak also holds a special connection with the IPL team as her husband, Nikhil Sosale, heads the Marketing and Revenue for RCB at Diageo India, linking her closely to the franchise and to Virat Kohli's personal circle.

There are only a handful of matches where Anushka Sharma is not seen in the stands cheering for her husband, Virat Kohli, and his team, RCB, during the Indian Premier League (IPL). More often than not, Anushka Sharma is spotted sitting beside a mystery woman who has now left the internet intrigued. Let us tell you that the woman sitting beside Anushka Sharma during most matches is Malvika Nayak, who is not only a dear friend of Anushka Sharma but is also closely related to RCB.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Malvika Nayak and Anushka Sharma are lifelong friends. As per Malvika Nayak's LinkedIn, she holds an MBA from the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and currently works in Business Development and Partnerships at Innoz Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Malvika Nayak also holds a special connection with the IPL team as her husband, Nikhil Sosale, heads the Marketing and Revenue for RCB at Diageo India, linking her closely to the franchise and to Virat Kohli's personal circle.

Beyond the cricket stadium, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Malvika Nayak, and Nikhil Sosale also enjoy bonding time on double dates as a couple. Their moments of offscreen bonding often go viral on social media. Malvika Nayak is often seen cheering for RCB from the stands, in Anushka Sharma's company, with the two often reacting and celebrating together during RCB's important moments. During the IPL final against Punjab Kings on Tuesday night, both Anushka Sharma and Malvika Nayak were seen dejected after Virat Kohli got out before completing his half-century.

