Meet Muzna Masood Malik, model, TikTok star who married Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf

The couple's recent intimate wedding ceremony captured the attention of their well-wishers on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Meet Muzna Masood Malik, model, TikTok star who married Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf | Photo: Instagram

Haris Rauf, a Pakistani fast bowler known for his extraordinary abilities in cricket, has started a new chapter in his life by getting married to Muzna Masood Malik. The couple's recent intimate wedding ceremony captured the attention of their well-wishers on social media. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to forbid the national players from joining Haris Rauf's wedding in Islamabad owing to bad weather and the lack of aircraft.

Who is Muzna Masood Malik?

Model and influencer Muzna Masood Malik is a Pakistani native. The two had reportedly been dating for a while before these reports appeared in the public. According to news sources, the Pakistani cricketer and his wife Muzna went to the same school. Model, 25, has a sizable fan base on TikTok.

Muzna obtained her Mass Media degree from the International Islamic University in Islamabad. She started her profession when she was quite young, and she presently works with various Pakistani apparel brands. The couple exchanged vows in a ceremonial event in December 2022.

Haris Rauf oozed happiness as he exchanged vows with Muzna, who wore a stunning all-red costume embellished with elaborate gold details in accordance with the cultural norms of the celebration. Haris Rauf looked handsome in a black sherwani highlighted by a brilliant red turban. On social media, a video showing a glimpse of a wedding is now trending.

Numerous films and photos have been taken to capture the wedding events. The pictures show the newlyweds making their grand entrances, the wedding procession, and the couple bidding Muzna's family farewell.

 

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
