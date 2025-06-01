Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the most influential people in the country, often referred to as 'power couple'. According to reports, the Ambani couple has a combined net worth estimated to be over USD 117.8 billion.

Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the most influential people in the country, often referred to as 'power couple'. According to reports, the Ambani couple has a combined net worth estimated to be over USD 117.8 billion.

Nita Ambani, celebrated for her charm and philanthropic contributions, is also the chairperson of Reliance Foundation and founder of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. But do you know Nita Ambani has a younger sister, named Mamata Dalal? Let's delve into the details.

Who is Mamata Dalal?

Four years younger than Nita Ambani, Mamata Dalal works as a primary school teacher at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is often seen attending Ambani occasions with her family. Speaking about Mamata, she prefers to stay away from limlight and maintains a low profile.

In an earlier interaction with Hindustan Times, Nita Ambani shed light on her bond with her sister Mamata. "I share a strong bond with my sister Mamta. We were 11 girls – myself, my little sister Mamta, and nine cousin sisters. We were raised in a joint family. All of us were brought up to believe in the power of education and the critical need for equality and empowerment of women", Nita had said.

Notably, Mamata has also served as a part of the management committee and is involved in various workshops for the students at Dhirubhai International Schhol. She lives in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to reports, she has taught Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and more. Interestingly, Nita had also worked as a teacher prior to her marriage with Mukesh Ambani.

Nita Ambani and Mamata Dalal share a concrete bond and look quite similar.