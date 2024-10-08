Twitter
Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's pet dog who travels in Mercedes worth Rs 4 crore, flies in private jet, also has...

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a lavish celebration attended by celebrities and dignitaries with a special appearance by their pet dog, Happy.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 08:31 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's pet dog- Happy
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a grand event held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. It was a lavish celebration that attracted attention not just for the couple, but for the star-studded guest list as well. The wedding featured several Bollywood celebrities, famous personalities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and many prominent Indian politicians. One of the most unique guests at the wedding was the Ambani family's beloved pet dog, Happy.

Happy is a golden retriever that stood out in style at the wedding. He was dressed in a traditional brocade sherwani, making quite an impression among the guests. However, that’s not all that makes Happy special. Happy rides in his very own luxurious car, a Mercedes-Benz G400d SUV, which is worth around ₹4 crore. According to Automobili Ardent India, this car is exclusively reserved for Happy, even though the Ambani family’s fleet usually includes more powerful vehicles like the G 63 AMG for security purposes. Before upgrading to the G400d, Happy used to travel in a Toyota Fortuner and a Vellfire.

Automobili Ardent India’s post on social media read, “A Mercedes-Benz G400d may seem unusual in the Ambani fleet, which typically employs the full-blown G63 AMG as a security car, but this G400d has a special role. It is the car of choice for Happy, the family's golden retriever and Anant Ambani’s pet. He previously used a Fortuner and a Vellfire.”

Happy isn’t just a pampered dog; he even had a special role during Anant and Radhika’s engagement ceremony in 2023, where he acted as the ring bearer.

The wedding itself took place on July 12, 2024, followed by a blessing ceremony on July 13, which was attended by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a grand reception on July 14. After the wedding, the couple traveled to Jamnagar in Gujarat, where they received a warm welcome from the local community. Jamnagar holds great significance for the Ambani family. It is the birthplace of Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, and is also where his grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, and father, Mukesh Ambani, started their business.

Earlier in March 2024, the couple had pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, a place that holds sentimental value for them. Radhika shared that both she and Anant grew up there, building their friendship and relationship in the town, which is filled with their happiest family moments.

