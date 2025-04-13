One of Ambani’s close relatives is a renowned jewellery designer who has earned international acclaim for crafting exquisite pieces for an impressive array of clients, including celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, and Mindy Kaling, among others.

The Ambani family, led by Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian, has been in the spotlight for their luxury lifestyle and high-profile connections. Their social circle includes elite members with diverse business portfolios, boasting opulent professions and careers that span various industries. These individuals have garnered global recognition and popularity, further solidifying the Ambani family's influential stature.

Notably, one of Ambani’s close relatives is a renowned jewellery designer who has earned international acclaim for crafting exquisite pieces for an impressive array of clients, including celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, and Mindy Kaling, among others. This jewelry designer's creations are highly sought after by the rich and famous, reflecting the Ambani family's connections to the world's elite.



Shloka Mehta's cousin, Ashna Mehta

Mukesh Ambani’s elder daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell Mehta, the owner of Rosy Blue, may be well-known, but her cousin has also made a name for herself in luxury jewellery design. Yes, we are talking about Ashna Mehta. Unlike many women in her family who are involved in business or charity, Ashna has carved her own path, working with Hollywood's biggest stars.

As the daughter of renowned jewellery designer Payal Mehta, Ashna grew up surrounded by diamonds, being part of one of the world's largest diamond manufacturers, Rosy Blue. However, instead of joining the family business directly, she chose to forge her own way, creating stunning pieces that have caught the attention of celebrities.



Ashna Mehta designed Nicki Minaj's pink diamond necklace

Ashna Mehta's rise to fame began when Nicki Minaj wore her Barbie-inspired pink diamond necklace, which went viral on Instagram and catapulted her into the spotlight. In India, she made waves again when Isha Ambani Piramal carried a custom Hermes Kelly bag adorned with pink and green diamonds and charms bearing her twins' names, designed by Ashna. This bespoke piece sparked intense online discussion among fashion enthusiasts.

Ashna's clientele extends beyond India, with notable clients including Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, and Rihanna. Her designs seamlessly blend traditional diamond elegance with modern trends, reflecting her global influences from India, Belgium, and New York. With her talent and heritage, Ashna Mehta is poised for continued success in the luxury jewellery world.