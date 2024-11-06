Pandit Chandrashekhar Sharma is more than an astrologer and priest. His Facebook bio reveals that he is also a personal coach and lifestyle motivator.

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant got married in a grand celebration and every detail about the wedding has been making headlines. Naturally, the priest officiating the ceremonies was also in the spotlight. Pandit Chandrashekhar Sharma had overseen all pre-wedding rituals for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and, according to media reports, he will also officiate the wedding ceremony. He was present at the pre-wedding celebrations held in Jamnagar and a video of him being welcomed by the Ambani and Merchant teams at the airport recently went viral on social media. Here’s a closer look at who Pandit Chandrashekhar Sharma is and his service fees.

Pandit Chandrashekhar Sharma regularly shares glimpses of his presence at Ambani family events on his Facebook page. When the Ambani family hosted a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their residence, Antilia, he shared a picture from the event on his official account. A few years ago, he also posted a photo with members of the Mumbai Indians family, which included Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and others.

Pandit Chandrashekhar Sharma is more than an astrologer and priest. His Facebook bio reveals that he is also a personal coach and lifestyle motivator. According to his official website, pujahoma.com, he is a spiritual guide who helps clients discover a path to spirituality. His work is focused on bringing awareness and healing through love, teaching others how to enhance their spiritual potential. In addition to astrology and ritual services, he offers spiritual guidance for a happy, healthy, and prosperous life.

With over four decades of experience in astrology, Pandit Sharma has served many high-profile clients across the country. His official website mentions some of his clients, including Reliance Industries, Tally, BKT, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonu Nigam, Woodcraft, and Himmatsingka, among others. The website also lists his range of services along with their fees:



Horoscope Reading: Rs 1000 per horoscope

Horoscope Matching: Rs 1000

Muhuratam Selection: Rs 1000

Shop/Factory Openings: Rs 5000, exclusive of puja material

Bhoomi Puja (Ground-breaking): Rs 5000, exclusive of puja material

Weddings: Rs 25000, including puja material

Satyanarayan Puja: Rs 5000, exclusive of puja material

Sudarshan Homa: Rs 50,000, puja material included

Mrityunjay Jaap: Rs 50,000, puja material included

Pratyingira: Rs 50,000, puja material included

Vastu shanti: Rs 50,000, puja material included

Chandi Homa: Rs 50,000, puja material included



Rudra Homa: Rs 50,000, puja material included

Rudra Abhishek: Rs 11,000, puja material included

Homas - Baglamukhi: Rs 50,000, puja material included